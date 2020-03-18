Dreamcoin (DRM) Achieves Market Cap of $9,222.04

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $9,222.04 and $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000123 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,578,407 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

