DREP Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. One DREP token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $568,361.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.