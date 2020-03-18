Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Insider Purchases $76,072.00 in Stock

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) insider Leland Hart bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $76,072.00.

Shares of DCF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,253. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

