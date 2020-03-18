DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul Buys 47,071 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $505,071.83.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Cynthia Paul bought 53,296 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60.

DSPG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 337,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of -214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

