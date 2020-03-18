DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 33.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $155,973.55 and $1,346.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00016624 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005929 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

