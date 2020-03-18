Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Ducommun worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,830 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCO stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.