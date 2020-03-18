Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Duke Energy worth $186,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $6.72 on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 6,384,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

