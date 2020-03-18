Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.66.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

