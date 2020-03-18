Dusk Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130,199.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $130,199.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.04086634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039397 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018526 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,130,955 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

