DXC Technology (DXC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) recently:

3/17/2020 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – DXC Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – DXC Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

