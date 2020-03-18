Dynamic Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $368,672.81 and $3.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.02174096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.03377671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00639593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00684078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00085069 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00025728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00528975 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,913,560 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

