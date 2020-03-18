Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 66,221 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 178.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 70,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $986.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. First Bancorp has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

