Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 7,554 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 269,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

CWT traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,622. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

