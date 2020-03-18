Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.