Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.10% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $922.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

