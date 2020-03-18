Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,983 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Unum Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE UNM traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 665,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,091. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.