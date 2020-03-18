Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 152.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE ASB traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 87,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.