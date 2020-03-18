Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of CommVault Systems worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 222,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,809. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

