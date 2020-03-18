Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 12,416 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 381.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,047. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $116.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.