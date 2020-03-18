Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 329,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,162. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

