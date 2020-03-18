Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 19,281 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 29,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,851. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

