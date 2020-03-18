Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 26,257 Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,248,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after buying an additional 306,913 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 117,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 163,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 318.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

