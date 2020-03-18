Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 357.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

