Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after buying an additional 664,677 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,890. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

