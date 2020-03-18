Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,356. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

