Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 606,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

