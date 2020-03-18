Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,881. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

