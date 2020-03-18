Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 306.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 36.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,071. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

