Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 577.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,520. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

