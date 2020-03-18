Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 236,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,416. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

