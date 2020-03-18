Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD stock traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 8,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

