Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSE RXN traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,787. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

