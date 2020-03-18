Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NCR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NCR by 141.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,131. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

