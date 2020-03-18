Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Proofpoint by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.21. 16,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

