Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,522. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

