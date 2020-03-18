Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 306,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

