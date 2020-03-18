Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.43 Million in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 10,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.