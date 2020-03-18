Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.50 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,078,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average of $316.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

