Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in International Bancshares by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%.

IBOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

