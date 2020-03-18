Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SPX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPXC traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. 4,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,716. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. Analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

