Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded down $13.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

