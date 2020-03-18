Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 11,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.