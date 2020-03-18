Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 127,961 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 521.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 646,893 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in BRF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 526,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 1,352.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 140,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.