Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,302 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of CR stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 10,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

