Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,311 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

