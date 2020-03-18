Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 49,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

