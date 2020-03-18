Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,118,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,618,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,642,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

