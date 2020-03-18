Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,345 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 37,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $2,638,291 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

