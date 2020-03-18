Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,845 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Synaptics by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

SYNA stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 12,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,368. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

