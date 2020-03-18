Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,058 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

